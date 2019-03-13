Home States Karnataka

Congress workers in Mandya may quit party to campaign for Sumalatha in upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Caught  between the compulsions of an alliance and the survival of their political careers, Congress workers in Mandya are considering a new strategy.

Published: 13th March 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh

Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh (File Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

MANDYA: Caught between the compulsions of an alliance and the survival of their political careers, Congress workers in Mandya are considering a new strategy. While Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar is investing time and effort in ensuring that the party leaders support JD(S)’  candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, local leaders and workers are adamant on extending their support to Sumalatha Ambareesh who is likely to contest as an independent. ​

A stern warning from Congress of severe action including suspension has refused to deter many party workers. Now, they intend to resign from the party and campaign for Sumalatha as volunteers. Post the election, they will rejoin the party. The ‘resign and rejoin’ strategy, the workers hope, will  make the party’s decision to suspend them ineffective. The rivalry between JD(S) and Congress workers in Mandya is no secret and this time around Congress workers have an excuse in Sumalatha to not support the coalition partner.  

“We are in the process of deciding upon mass resignations. As Congress party workers, campaigning for Sumalatha will be deemed anti-party activity. But if we resign the party will have no say in what we do,” said a block Congress worker in Mandya town who did not wish to be named. Some grassroots level workers have already started coordinating and volunteering for Sumalatha’s campaign at booth levels across all eight assembly segments of Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. 

For the local workers, Sumalatha’s candidature alone is a matter of survival for the Congress. Her win would bolster the Congress at the grassroots level. Local leaders are desperately trying to stop mass transfer of Congress votes to the JD(S) with their strategy. Local workers do not want a repetition of the recently concluded bypolls where close to one lakh Congress votes were transferred to the BJP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sumalatha Congress Mandya Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 Indian elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp