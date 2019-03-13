Home States Karnataka

Former Karnataka Deputy CM KS Eshwarappa says Deve Gowda must make Revanna apologise

It seems the principal opposition party BJP is trying to cash in on the public outrage against PWD Minister Revanna over his remarks on Sumalatha.

Published: 13th March 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Deputy CM KS Eshwarappa

Former Karnataka Deputy CM KS Eshwarappa (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  It seems the principal opposition party BJP is trying to cash in on the public outrage against PWD Minister H D Revanna over his remarks on Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa who was in Mysuru to attend a meeting on Tuesday demanded Revanna to either apologise or change JD(S) party’s symbol from ‘woman carrying haystacks’ to any animal.

He said, “It seems Revanna doesn’t want to apologise. At least party supremo H D Deve Gowda must force Revanna to tender apology or change the party’s symbol.

TAGS
Revanna Deve Gowda KS Eshwarappa

