Former Karnataka Deputy CM KS Eshwarappa says Deve Gowda must make Revanna apologise

MYSURU: It seems the principal opposition party BJP is trying to cash in on the public outrage against PWD Minister H D Revanna over his remarks on Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa who was in Mysuru to attend a meeting on Tuesday demanded Revanna to either apologise or change JD(S) party’s symbol from ‘woman carrying haystacks’ to any animal.

He said, “It seems Revanna doesn’t want to apologise. At least party supremo H D Deve Gowda must force Revanna to tender apology or change the party’s symbol.