Home States Karnataka

Hassan, Bengaluru South dominate Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa’s meet with party leaders

BJP leaders are making a beeline for party state chief B S Yeddyurappa’s residence in Bengaluru for tickets.

Published: 13th March 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BJP leaders are making a beeline for party state chief BS Yeddyurappa’s residence in Bengaluru for tickets. Leaders of Bengaluru South and Rural met Yeddyurappa to discuss candidates while a representation of leaders from North Karnataka was also present to push for aspirants. Seats of Hassan, Bengaluru South and Rural took prominence at Tuesday’s meeting with some senior leaders expressing their displeasure over Tejaswini Ananth Kumar’s probable candidature. Tejaswini has expressed her willingness to contest from Bengaluru South on a BJP ticket. 

C P Yogeshwar is being considered for Bengaluru Rural while A Manju is being looked at as a candidate for Hassan. “Many leaders have also proposed the name of Preetham Gowda. We will hold another round of talks and arrive at a decision,” said R Ashoka, who is in charge of elections. 

Leaders like Bhagwanth Khuba, Shivanagouda Naik, Madhuswamy, Pritam Gowda were also present at the meetings. Davangere MP G M Siddeshwar made an appeal to be given another chance despite being dropped from the Narendra Modi cabinet.  

BJP, which is yet to announce a candidate for the Mandya seat, is likely to back Sumalatha Ambareesh if she contests as an independent. “JD(S)’ loss in Mandya is a foregone conclusion. We are yet to talk to Sumalatha but we are open to supporting an independent candidate,” Ashoka said. 

Mass deletion of voter names?
BJP on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar, alleging that officers tasked with election duties are deleting voter names on a mass scale. “A check is being carried out in residential apartments, and one such instance of name deletion was reported in in Bengaluru, where 100 names were deleted,’’ BJP leader CT Ravi said in the complaint. The party has called for action against officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yeddyurappa BJP Bengaluru South Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp