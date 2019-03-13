Home States Karnataka

HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna officially declared JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha constituency

Gowda declared Prajwal candidature in a public campaign held at Mudalahippe of Holenarasipur taluk where he emerged as politician sixty years ago.

Published: 13th March 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Prajwal Revanna

JD(S) general secretary Prajwal Revanna (File | EPS)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HOLENARASIPUR: The residence of PWD minister HD Revanna in Holenarasipur town resembled the venue of an annual fair on Wednesday as hundreds of fans of his son Prajwal Revanna as well as leaders and workers of the JD(S) gathered to wish the young leader as he showed up for visits to temples. Prajwal was the center of attraction during his temple run and public address. Interestingly, neither HD Revanna nor Prajwal confirmed his candidature for the elections. 

Prajwal reportedly woke up at 4.55 am on Wednesday, said to be an auspicious time, and immediately went on a tour of temples. Prajwal, Bhavani Revanna and Dr Suraj Revanna led by HD Revanna have visited Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Holenarasipur town,  Ranganathaswamy Temple at hill top of Mavinakere, Deveshwara, their home god and finally Channakeshava temple in Mudalahippe village in same taluk and returned home by 10 AM. 

Bhavani Revanna offered water in a steel cup and milk in a silver cup to Prajwal who drank the milk in one sip, following directions from his mother.  A group of transgenders performed 'Mangal aarti' and wished him success while also offering Prajwal a Re 1 coin, directing him to keep it with him till the election process is over.

JDS Supremo and Hassan sitting MP HD Devegowda, later on Wednesday, officially declared his grandson Prajwal Revanna as the MP candidate of Hassan Parliamentary Constituency. Gowda declared this in a public campaign held at Mudalahippe of Holenarasipur taluk where he emerged as politician sixty years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prajwal Revanna Hassan Lok Sabha constituency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp