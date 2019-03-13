HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna officially declared JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha constituency

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HOLENARASIPUR: The residence of PWD minister HD Revanna in Holenarasipur town resembled the venue of an annual fair on Wednesday as hundreds of fans of his son Prajwal Revanna as well as leaders and workers of the JD(S) gathered to wish the young leader as he showed up for visits to temples. Prajwal was the center of attraction during his temple run and public address. Interestingly, neither HD Revanna nor Prajwal confirmed his candidature for the elections.

Prajwal reportedly woke up at 4.55 am on Wednesday, said to be an auspicious time, and immediately went on a tour of temples. Prajwal, Bhavani Revanna and Dr Suraj Revanna led by HD Revanna have visited Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Holenarasipur town, Ranganathaswamy Temple at hill top of Mavinakere, Deveshwara, their home god and finally Channakeshava temple in Mudalahippe village in same taluk and returned home by 10 AM.

Bhavani Revanna offered water in a steel cup and milk in a silver cup to Prajwal who drank the milk in one sip, following directions from his mother. A group of transgenders performed 'Mangal aarti' and wished him success while also offering Prajwal a Re 1 coin, directing him to keep it with him till the election process is over.

JDS Supremo and Hassan sitting MP HD Devegowda, later on Wednesday, officially declared his grandson Prajwal Revanna as the MP candidate of Hassan Parliamentary Constituency. Gowda declared this in a public campaign held at Mudalahippe of Holenarasipur taluk where he emerged as politician sixty years ago.