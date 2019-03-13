Home States Karnataka

Its official: Congress to contest 20 seats, JDS eight at Karnataka in Lok Sabha polls

The deal was inked in Kochi on Wednesday evening where JD(S) General Secretary Kunwar Danish Ali met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

RahulGandhi-HDKumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy with Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: After weeks of speculation and tough negotiations, the coalition partners in Karnataka have finally reached an agreement on seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls.  While JD(S) will be contesting eight seats, Congress will put up its candidates in 20 seats. 

The deal was inked in Kochi on Wednesday evening where JD(S) General Secretary Kunwar Danish Ali met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Interestingly, Ali’s attempt to meet Rahul earlier in the day in Delhi had failed.    

As per the agreement, JD(S) got to retain its fiefdoms Hassan and Mandya and, for all the hard bargaining it had done earlier for 10-12 seats, it got Bangalore North, Shimoga, Udupi-Chikmagalur, Bijapur, Uttara Kannada and Tumkur. Congress gets the remaining 20 seats including all those where it has sitting members, except Tumkur, which is presently represented by Muddahanume Gowda. The MP had migrated to Congress from JD(S).  

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, KC Venugopal, said, “The deal has been approved by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.’’

While some political watchers say, the seat-sharing shows that Gowda has had the last word as Congress had to give up Tumkur despite leaders like Siddaramaiah and G Parameshwara stoutly maintaining that sitting MPs will not be disturbed, others say Congress prevailed over Gowda because the party still got to keep JD(S) down to eight seats, while Gowda had been speaking of sharing seats in 1:2 ratio.  

Reacting to the development, JD (S) leaders termed it as a ‘give-and-take deal’ and that they are satisfied with it as they have got Tumkur, Bijapur and Uttara Kannada which they had been demanding. Apart from other seats,  JD (S) was keen on getting Chikaballapur, Chitradurga and Kolar, which are held by Congress MPs, and the Mysuru-Kodagu seat in Siddaramaiah’s home district. Sources said the JD(S)’ insistence on those seats had delayed the process.  

Comments(1)

  • FirstChoiceIPO
    JDS is likely to win 4. Mandya
    19 hours ago reply
