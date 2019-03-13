Karnataka High Court asks for infrastructure in government schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the state government and the district and taluk legal services authorities to submit a report after inspecting the infrastructure in government and aided schools. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued this direction after hearing a PIL filed by Anti-Corruption Council of India represented by its chairman Hussain Mueen Farooq.

The court said the report should have details, including whether the schools have the required infrastructure, staff strenght and whether regular health check-up programmes for students are being done.