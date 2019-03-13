Karnataka: JD(S) neta’s daughter orchestrated rowdy’s murder from London

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch police, who have cracked the murder of notorious rowdy Lakshmana with the arrest of six people, including the 21-year-old daughter of a JD(S) leader, Varshini, have found out that she, along with her boyfriend Rupesh, had hatched the murder plot as Lakshmana was allegedly harassing her and had warned Rupesh to stay away from her.

Police sources said that Varshini’s father Motubellu Harisha, also a history-sheeter, and Lakshmana were neighbours at Mariyappanapalya. The two were also associates and had committed offences together in the past. Lakshmana was also close to Harisha’s family and visited them often.

“Varshini was going to a dance class a few years ago where she came in contact with Rupesh, a small-time casting manager for TV serials. There is also information that he used to make money by supplying female artistes to rowdies and he was in constant touch with them. He got close to Varshini and, over time, they fell in love.

“Varshini’s parents learnt about it and her mother, a JD(S) leader, requested Lakshmana to warn Rupesh to stay away from her daughter. On several occasions, Lakshamana had assaulted and warned Rupesh to stay away from Varshini. In the meantime, Lakshmana himself started misbehaving with Varshini,” an official said.

Varshini returned after Lakshmana’s murder

“Due to this, Varshini’s parents decided to send her to London for studies 4-5 months ago. But Varshini remained in constant touch with Rupesh over phone and they conspired to ‘finish off’ Lakshmana, who was allegedly harassing her by calling her frequently. As per the plan, Varshini spoke to Lakshmana and told him she will come to Bengaluru without informing her parents and Lakshmana agreed.

“He booked a room at RG Royal Hotel for March 7. Around 11.30 am, Lakshmana went to the hotel but could not find her. When he called her, she informed him she was at Orion Mall and asked him to come and pick her up. But Lakshmana demanded she send a picture of the location immediately and she agreed. Varshini, who was in London, immediately called Rupesh, who was to be at the mall as per the plan. He clicked a photo and sent it to her which she forwarded to Lakshmana,” the official said.

Lakshmana left the hotel to pick her up. “As per the plan, the assailants in two vehicles first ramed Lakshmana’s vehicle with a Toyota Innova. When he got down, 8-10 men got down and hacked him to death in full public view,” police said. Police said once she received the message from Rupesh that the mission was accomplished, Varshini returned to India. “We waited for her to come back and then started arresting the accused,” police added.

Rupesh was arrested by the Jnana Bharathi police last year on charges of committing theft at MLA K Annadani’s house.“As the MLA also lived on the same road, Varshini knew that there was no one at home. She informed Rupesh about it and had asked him to commit the theft. In that case, property worth around Rs 10 lakh was recovered and he was sent to prison. In jail, he came in contact with Cat Raja, another accused in Lakshmana’s murder case,” police said.