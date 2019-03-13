Karnataka SSLC examinations 2019: Teachers burn the midnight oil

Rashmi Belur By

BENGALURU: It is that time of year when students study hard for SSLC examinations. And teachers of some government schools are even going to the extent of not only making students stay in schools to study in the night but also wake them up early morning. The teachers are working hard to improve the results of their schools and bring them at least on par with the private and aided schools in the SSLC exams scheduled to be held from March 21.

Teachers at rural schools are going door to door in the morning helping students to wake up early. In Bengaluru, the teachers are conducting extra classes till late in the evening and also early in the morning before regular school hours.

Majunath, a teacher from Government High School in Hebbal, Bengaluru, said, “We are conducting classes after school hours. The regular classes get over by 3.30pm and we conduct extra classes up to 6.45pm every day.”

This is by taking prior permission from the parents. “Before implementing it we have discussed this with the School Development and Monitoring Committees and had meetings with parents. It would be difficult if parents raised objections,” he said. A government school in Rajanakunte has 48 students in SSLC. Here, each teacher has adopted 10 students.

Venkatesh K M, English teacher here, said, “We have adopted students and each teacher is responsible for their performance. We are spending three hours extra after school.”The schools are also providing mid-day meals in the afternoon and some are giving snacks in the evenings. Gopalakrishna G K, Kananda teacher at Government High School in Vidyanagar, Bengaluru North, said, “We have a student strength of 60 and last year’s result was 93%, but this year we are aiming for 100%.”

FOR CENT PER CENT RESULTS

Teachers at the government high school at Bogase, a remote village in Chikkamagaluru district, are doing ‘night shift’ for the last three months. Manjappa Shetty, the headmaster, said, “Last year we got 100% results and we want to carry that trend. This year we have opened night school from 6 pm to 11 pm for SSLC students.”

Students come from villages 8 to 10 km away. Considering this, teachers have made arrangements for students to stay at the school till the exams are over. Every day one parent has to accompany the students on rotation basis during night. Teachers wake up students at 4 am for a light yoga session. By 5.30 am, kids will be put through the studies supervised by the teachers.