Man tied to pole, later found dead in Karnataka

A case has been registered but no arrests have been made so far. Speaking  to TNIE,  Sinnur  said that during preliminary investigation it was found that the man was mentally ill. 

Published: 13th March 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: An unidentified man, who was tied to a pole by a few villagers at Nilaji near here on Monday night on the suspicion of being a thief, was found dead in a mysterious manner at the same spot near the Panchayat office on Tuesday.   The police, however, are clueless about the cause of the death. Police personnel from Marihal police station led by inspector Vijaykumar Sinnur rushed to Nilaji village and shifted the body of the man, suspected to be aged 40, to a hospital for post-mortem.  

A case has been registered but no arrests have been made so far. Speaking to TNIE,  Sinnur said that during preliminary investigation it was found that the man was mentally ill. According to Sinnur, in the post-mortem report,  the doctors have stated there was no internal or external injury on the body. Meanwhile, the doctors feel his death may have been caused due to an illness and it was jut a coincidence that he died after he was tied to a pole and thrashed.

“We have to get a final report on the autopsy from Bengaluru before launching a thorough inquiry into the death. However, we have confirmed that he was tied to a pole before he died and we are trying to find out what made the villagers to resort to it. We have registered a case under IPC Section 174 C,” he added.

