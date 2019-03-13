No going back on contesting polls: Sumalatha

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of late actor-politician’s MH Ambareesh, dug her heels in as she made her intentions clear on Tuesday. “I will contest from Mandya. I will not go back on my word or rethink,” said the actor. Appealing to people not to believe rumours being spread, she said that she would not go back on her decision. Her only confusion was whether she would contest independently or on a Congress ticket, and this would become clear before March 18, she said.

A few people are using social media to mislead voters, Sumalatha said. She said she believes in the faith and emotional attachment of the people and the blessings of Ambareesh, and no one can stop her from contesting.