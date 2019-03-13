Now, Ballari police deny firing in air

By Express News Service

BALLARI: A day after the Ballari police stated that SP Arun Rangarajan had fired two rounds in the air to apprehend sand mining contractors, who had assembled at a private hotel on the outskirts of Ballari city, a press release from the department on Tuesday claimed there was no incident of firing at the hotel last night.

With the code of conduct coming into force for the Lok Sabha election, the police are said to have conducted a surprise raid at a hotel, where a sand auction tender process was nderway on Monday.

Those who were involved in sand auction were taken by surprise following the raid and they allegedly tried to attack the police. In the melee, according to sources, Ballari SP Arun Rangarajan fired two rounds in the air, apparently to bring the situation under control. The same was reported in a section of media on Tuesday.

However, the SP’s office on Tuesday clarified that no such incident has occurred. In the release, the SP’s office has stated that reports in some newspapers are false. Interestingly, a senior police officer speaking to Express said the police have arrested 21 people and huge amount of cash was seized from the spot. They have been remanded in judicial custody. According to officials, none of those arrested are booked for the incident.