Three of a family killed after car rams into Karnataka state bus on NH 206

The road mishap which took place near Laxmydevirshalli in the wee hours of Wednesday falls under Arasikere rural police station limits. 

Published: 13th March 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Three persons of the same family were killed on the spot while four others suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling hit an oncoming KSRTC bus on National Highway 206. The road mishap which took place near Laxmydevirshalli in the wee hours of Wednesday falls under Arasikere rural police station limits. 

The deceased have been identified as Mujibha (53), Mohammed Sadiq (22) and Muskan (19) mother, son and daughter of Mohamed Gouse of Ragigudda in Madhugiri Taluk. 

The injured, Shalina Bhanu, Imran Ahmed, Shalina Taj and Mohammed Shalin, are undergoing treatment at Meggon hospital in Shivamogga. 

The accident occurred when the car driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve and rammed into the oncoming bus. The ill-fated family were on their way to Ragigudde in Shivamogga district from Madhugiri.

This is the second such accident this week. Earlier, four persons belonging to the same family died in Sakleshpur taluk. 

