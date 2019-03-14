Lok Sabha polls 2019: Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa says first list of candidates to be out on March 16

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls will be released on March 16 in New Delhi, said BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa here on Wednesday. He said that the party’s core committee team would meet in Bengaluru on March 15 and the list would be taken to party national president Amit Shah for approval. “Names of at least 22 candidates will be announced on March 16 after approval by the central leadership,” Yeddyurappa told reporters.

While the party is confident of fielding Congress turncoat Umesh Jadhav whose resignation is pending before Speaker Ramesh Kumar, a call on Tejaswini Ananth Kumar’s candidature from Bengaluru South awaits high command’s nod. “We have sought legal opinions on Jadhav, and there is no bar on him contesting for Lok Sabha polls. He will contest from Kalaburagi on a BJP ticket,” Yeddyurappa said.

Having toured 26 of the 28 constituencies, Yeddyurappa is sure of winning in 22 seats. The party is planning to highlight achievements of the Narendra Modi-led central government, failures of H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in Karnataka and the popularity of the previous BJP government in the state during their poll campaign.

The party is expected to leave out Mandya from its first list. A decision on backing Sumalatha Ambareesh is left to Amit Shah. “Comments being made against Sumalatha are unbecoming of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues. They praised Ambareesh when he was alive but now are making derogatory statements against his wife. People of Mandya will respond to such statements,” Yeddyurappa said.

He said that all sitting MPs are likely to get tickets this time around. Neither Yeddyurappa nor B Sriramulu will contest from Shivamogga and Ballari seats respectively. No sitting MLAs will be given a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls, it has been decided.

“We are retaining our MLAs so we have enough numbers to return to government in the state as soon as the Lok Sabha polls conclude. This coalition will not continue,” said a party source explaining the decision to keep MLAs away from the contest.

The BJP is confident that the alliance between the Congress and the JD(S) will only benefit them. “People are tired of this coalition ruse. Their alliance will be helpful for us,” Yeddyurappa said. Responding to the JD(S) fielding Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil in Mandya and Revanna’s son Prajwal in Hassan, Yeddyurappa said, “There should be a limit to dynasty politics, but the JD(S) has breached all limits. This is the people’s opinion.”