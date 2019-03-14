Home States Karnataka

Diabetes main reason behind kidney diseases, say experts

Published: 14th March 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 08:19 AM

Kidney Transplantation

for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Diabetes is giving way to the rising incidence of kidney diseases in Karnataka. Other factors that give way to kidney diseases include hypertension, obesity, smoking, alcoholism, high intake of salt (over 12-15 gm a day) and the use of over-the-counter (OTC) pain killers, say experts.

On World Kidney Day, Dr Satish Kumar MM, said, “It is noticed that kidney disease often arise from social conditions in which people have been born, lived and worked in. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a progressive disease with deadly consequences, for both the heart and the kidneys. In its early stages, CKD leaves no footprints. It can only be detected through regular screening, with urine and blood analysis. To prevent this, control on hypertension and diabetes is a must.”

Talking about the symptoms, Dr Mohan K, said, “Passing urine many times at night, lower urinary tract symptoms, like an increase in the frequency of urination, pain while passing urine, urgency and passing blood in the urine are some of the early symptoms of kidney diseases. If one notices blood in the urine, immediate scan or checkup is recommended.” 

People from urban as well as rural areas should be made aware of the various treatment options that are available. Dialysis is one of them. “Anyone going through this treatment can continue with their regular lives,” added Dr Satish Kumar MM.

CKD can strike at any age

If Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is detected early and managed appropriately, the deterioration in kidney function can be slowed or even stopped. The risk of associated cardiovascular complications can be reduced, say experts in Bengaluru. Dr Shailaja Suresh, CEO, Gleneagles Global Hospital said, “We urge youngsters to pay attention to their bodies and seek medical help when they notice any symptoms.” It is important to note that CKD can strike at any age. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the two leading causes, and now that those problems are on the rise, so is CKD she added.

TAGS
kidney diseases

