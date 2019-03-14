For Revannas, day starts with temple visit

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HOLENARASIPUR: For PWD Minister HD Revanna and his family, the day began with a temple run as directed by the family astrologer before his son Prajwal Revanna was officially declared the JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday.

Sources in the family said Prajwal woke up at 4.55 am, said to an auspicious time. Accompanied by his parents Revanna and Bhavani and brother Suraj, Prajwal visited Lakshinarasimha temple at Holenarasipur town, Ranganathaswamy temple on a hilltop at Mavinakere and finally Channakeshava temple at Mudalahippe village. The Revannas returned home at Holenarasipur at 10 am.

A group of transgenders visited Prajwal and performed mangalarati. One of them also gave Prajwal a Re 1 coin advising him to keep it with him till the completion of the election.

Gowda selected Mudalahippe village for declaring Prajwal’s candidature because it was the place where the patriarch entered active politics decades ago.