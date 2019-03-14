Karnataka: Girl violates traffic rule, cop drops her to exam centre

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Breaking traffic rules nearly landed a student in deep trouble when she was on her way to appear in her PUC II exam. The student, who almost missed her exam, was dropped by the traffic police personnel to the exam centre after she made multiple requests and sought support from onlookers.

The incident took place near RTO office on Tuesday morning, when the police spotted Asha (name changed) travelling on a one-way road on her scooter. The traffic constable stopped her and asked her to produce the vehicle documents. Asha asked the policeman to let her go as she was getting late for her exam, and which was the reason she decided to take the no-entry road. The constable maintained that she had violated traffic rules and refused to allow her to go without producing valid documents and paying fine.

He remained unconvinced despite repeated pleas made by her. Meanwhile, a crowd gathered, and came down heavily on the traffic constable, asking him to let the girl go so she could attend the examination, and ask her to produce the documents afterwards. Traffic North Inspector R R Patil, who was intimated about the incident, then rushed to the spot and checked Asha’s hall ticket for the examination.

He instructed one of the traffic police personnel to rush her to the examination hall. The policeman then rushed Asha to the venue in time by making their way through the traffic jam, helping her appear in the test.