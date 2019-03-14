Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court issues notice to Sahitya Parishat chief Ko Vem Ramakrishne Gowda

Hearing the petition, Justice Alok Aradhe issued notice to Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar and other office-bearers.

Published: 14th March 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Contending that amending by-laws of Kannada Sahitya Parishat to extend the term of its present Executive Committee from three years to five years retrospectively was highly arbitrary, Kannada Sangharsha Samithi president Ko Vem Ramakrishne Gowda has moved the Karnataka High Court against it.

Hearing the petition, Justice Alok Aradhe issued notice to Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar and other office-bearers.

In the petition, Gowda contended that the amendment sought by Baligar and Chenegowda and the Executive Committee was to benefit them as they were the only beneficiaries of the extended term.
Pointing out several lapses in conducting Special General Body meeting to get approval for by-laws, the petitioner contended that the Sahitya Parishat has a membership of more than three lakh.

“The initiation of the proposed amendment took place with the so-called concurrence of 795 members, which comes to less than one per cent. The proposed amendment was not even sufficiently published,” he claimed. Gowda stated that consent of at least one tenth of the total members is required in writing to convene the Special General Body meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka HC Ko Vem Ramakrishne Gowda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp