Karnataka High Court issues notice to Sahitya Parishat chief Ko Vem Ramakrishne Gowda

BENGALURU: Contending that amending by-laws of Kannada Sahitya Parishat to extend the term of its present Executive Committee from three years to five years retrospectively was highly arbitrary, Kannada Sangharsha Samithi president Ko Vem Ramakrishne Gowda has moved the Karnataka High Court against it.

Hearing the petition, Justice Alok Aradhe issued notice to Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar and other office-bearers.

In the petition, Gowda contended that the amendment sought by Baligar and Chenegowda and the Executive Committee was to benefit them as they were the only beneficiaries of the extended term.

Pointing out several lapses in conducting Special General Body meeting to get approval for by-laws, the petitioner contended that the Sahitya Parishat has a membership of more than three lakh.

“The initiation of the proposed amendment took place with the so-called concurrence of 795 members, which comes to less than one per cent. The proposed amendment was not even sufficiently published,” he claimed. Gowda stated that consent of at least one tenth of the total members is required in writing to convene the Special General Body meeting.