Karnataka High Court seeks details on foreign students overstaying in state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to submit details of overstaying foreign students who can pose a threat to national security, as there are instances of such students being involved in the narcotics trade and other crimes in the state. The court also asked to furnish the details of steps to be taken to deport such persons to their country.

Justice Aravind Kumar issued this direction while hearing the petition filed by Hossie Bikandou Sidney, a Congolese student, who claimed that the trial in the case registered against him before Mayo Hall court was at a standstill since 2017 as the other accused in this case were absconding and his passport and visa were impounded by the authorities. Hence he was unable to go back to his country despite urgency, he claimed.

Asking the Advocate General to be present during the next hearing, the court observed that about 25,000 students are overstaying in the state as per information. “The state should collect the details from Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and submit,” it said.

The court observed that it was noticed the students from Cambodia, Tanzania, Congo and other countries were involved in narcotics and other crimes. Four accused were arrested on February 5, 2017.