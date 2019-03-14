Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha elections 2019 boycott: Family of missing Karnataka fisherman seek community support

It has been 88 days since seven fishermen on board the boat Suvarna Thribhuja went missing from Malpe port.

Published: 14th March 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of the missing boat Suvarna Thribhuja.

A file photo of the missing boat Suvarna Thribhuja. | Express

By Arockiaraj Johnbosco
Express News Service

MALPE (UDUPI DISTRICT):  It has been 88 days since seven fishermen on board the boat Suvarna Thribhuja went missing from Malpe port. On Wednesday, families of two of the missing fishermen threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also, one of the families urged the community to also boycott the polls. At a meeting convened by deep sea fishermen at Malpe on Wednesday to resolve the ongoing light fishing issue, Nithyananda Kotian, younger brother of Chandrashekar Kotian, who was aboard the missing boat, made an appeal to the Deep Sea Fishermen Association to boycott the polls so that both the State and Central governments will take more steps to trace the missing fishermen. Chandrashekar was also the owner of the boat.

Similarly, family members of Damodhar Salian, another missing fisherman, had earlier announced that they were boycotting the LS polls. Gangadhar Salian, brother of Damodhar, has expressed dismay over the state and Central governments failing to trace the missing fishermen. While two of the missing fishermen are from Udupi district, the remaining five are from Uttara Kannada district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 Indian elections Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp