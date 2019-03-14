Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Son Abhishek joins in as Sumalatha campaigns from Malavalli

The star candidates are eyeing the constituency, and have hit the roads to use their celebrity appeal to woo voters.

Published: 14th March 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sumalatha Ambareesh and her son Abhishek Gowda campaign for the Lok Sabha elections at BG Pura hobli in Balakavad, Mandya, on Wednesday.

Actor Sumalatha Ambareesh and her son Abhishek Gowda campaign for the Lok Sabha elections at BG Pura hobli in Balakavad, Mandya, on Wednesday. | Express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Election fervour in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency has gained intensity as Sumalatha was joined by her son Abhishek during her campaign tour while JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy too launched his campaign in a big way.

The star candidates are eyeing the constituency, and have hit the roads to use their celebrity appeal to woo voters.

Actor Sumalatha started her campaign with Abhishek from Malavalli. Abhishek, who has returned after shooting for a movie abroad, drove with his mother to Malavalli, the ancestral place of his father, the late Sandalwood star Ambareesh.

Sumalatha spoke of Ambareesh’s childhood connection with Malavalli and introduced Abhishek as the grandson of Huche Gowda. Abhishek enthralled the crowd by delivering dialogues of his father at Hadle Circle. He said they need to take a step forward and will not go back on their decision to fight the election. Pointing out that election battle is not new to him as he had campaigned with his father in the past, he said people’s support has boosted his confidence.

She thanked the people of Mandya for the love and affection showered on the family, and said she will be with them till her last breath. She added that it was their overwhelming response that has given her the energy to fight the election, as the youth is fed up of politics riddled with vengeance, betrayal and caste divisions. There is need for leaders to rise above all this and practise ethical politics to serve the people, she said.

Despite Congress minister

D K Shivakumar’s pressure on his party workers to support Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil as the JD(S)-Congress candidate, a large number of them chose to welcome Sumalatha. She also visited the houses of Congress leaders and went to temples with them and Ambareesh’s fans. Many women gathered to greet her at Aalagur village.

Reiterating that she will announce her decision to contest the polls soon, Sumalatha hinted that many members of the film fraternity will campaign for her.

Nikhil, too, starts campaigning

JD(S) candidate Nikhil also started his campaign, visiting many temples with party leaders. Thanking people for the reception, he said their family has always sought divine intervention for their success. Nikhil said both he and Abhishek are busy actors, and that politics should not spoil their relationship. Calling JD(S) workers soldiers who will work for the polls, he said they will not use actors to campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sumalatha Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 Indian elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp