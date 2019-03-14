Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tumakuru a safer bet for former PM Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is now looking for a safe constituency to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 14th March 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Former PM Deve Gowda

Former PM Deve Gowda

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After handing over Hassan to his grandson Prajwal Revanna, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda is now looking for a safe constituency to contest the Lok Sabha elections. He is said to be considering contesting either from Bengaluru North or Tumakuru.

JD(S) managed to get the constituencies from its coalition partner Congress in the seat-sharing arrangement announced on Wednesday.

Sources said Bengaluru North is not a safe seat for the former PM and he may opt for Tumakuru. “It will be Bengaluru North or Tumakuru. As of now, no decision has been taken,” a source in the JD(S) said. 
Party leaders, however, are confident that he will win from any of these two seats. “People want him to contest from Bengaluru North and he will win 100 per cent,” said Manjunatha R, JD(S) MLA from Dasarahalli assembly segment, which is part of Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat. “Given his stature as the former PM, voters cutting across party affiliations will vote for him. That is the view of voters in the constituency,” he added.

While JD(S) seems to be depending on a significant number of Vokkaliga and minority voters in the constituency, analysts say it is not a safe seat for Gowda. Of the eight assembly segments, Congress holds five, JD(S) two and one is represented by BJP. If Gowda decides to contest from Bengaluru North, he will be depending heavily on Congress to ensure his victory.

“It will be difficult for Gowda in Bengaluru North. BJP candidate Sadananda Gowda won because of the Modi wave, not because of Vokkaliga votes. Also, Vokkaliga voters in the city are not JD(S) followers like in the case of Mandya or Hassan,” said political analyst Mohan Ram. 

“The constituency consists of huge number of outsiders, who may not prefer JD(S),” he added. According to him, Tumakuru seat may be much better given the JD(S) presence in the district. Of eight assembly segments in Tumakuru, JD(S) represents three, BJP four and Congress one constituency.
Political analyst Prof Kiran Gajanur concurs with Mohan Ram. “Deve Gowda may be a popular leader in the state, but JD(S) lacks booth level base in the constituency and it may be a difficult game if he decides to contest from Bengaluru North,” he said.

According to him, JD(S)’ caste narrative will not work in the state capital unlike in rural areas. “Time is too short for JD(S) to prepare the ground for Gowda. However, we do not know what their strategies are,” he added.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has started the election work and is confident of winning from the constituency despite a not-so-impressive performance by BJP in the 2018 assembly elections. Like in 2014 LS polls, BJP is banking on the Modi-factor. In 2014, BJP had secured 7,18,326 votes, Congress 4,88,562 and JD(S) got 92,681.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deve Gowda HD Deve Gowda Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 Indian elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp