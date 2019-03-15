Home States Karnataka

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, police counsel 300 rowdies in Karnataka

The rowdies got an earful on good behaviour from the policemen, who counselled them to mend their ways, at the police parade ground.

Karnataka police

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  About 300 rowdies participated in a ‘Rowdy Parade’ as part of the pre-election routine to check crime within the city police limits. The rowdies got an earful on good behaviour from the policemen, who counselled them to mend their ways, at the police parade ground on Thursday.

The rowdies, gathered police station-wise by three assistant commissioners of police, police inspectors and sub inspectors from all the stations in the Commissionerate limits, got to hear words of advice such as ‘you have just one life’, or ‘it’s not worth it if a family member like the spouse, child or parent is ridiculed because of your behaviour’.

Of the 298 rowdies, at least 150 have been involved in communal clashes. No woman rowdy was present at the event. Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said most participants were offenders with multiple cases against them. 

