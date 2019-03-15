Home States Karnataka

Congress MP’s fate undecided as Tumkur goes to ally JD(S)

The Tumkur constituency has three JD(S) MLAs and only one Congress MLA (DyCM G Parameshwara) as against BJP’s four.

Published: 15th March 2019 08:05 AM

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU:   Congress’ decision to hand over Tumkur Lok Sabha seat to its ally  JD(S) has come as a shocker to the incumbent MP S P Muddahanume Gowda, who is the lone Congress MP to miss out on the party’s list of nominees. 

In 2014, Muddahanume had allegedly taken tacit support from JD(S) supremo  H D Deve Gowda, as a few JD(S) MLAs acted neutral in supporting the Congress nominee. Also, the Tumkur constituency has three JD(S) MLAs and only one Congress MLA (DyCM G Parameshwara) as against BJP’s four.

Also, while Muddahanume did get political rebirth when he was given ticket in 2014, this time, Parameshwara has stepped back from pressing for his candidature, a source said.  A few months ago, there were plans to shift Mudduhanume to Bangalore North. Realising this, he had sent a delegation of youths led by Congress’ defeated candidates — Rayasandra Ravikumar of Tumakuru rural and Sasalu Sathish of Chikkanayakanahalli assembly segment — to convince the party high command.

However, this did not work out.  Now, as their leader has missed out on the ticket, Ravikumar and Sathish held a press conference on Thursday and suggested that Muddahanume contest as an independent.  

Tumkur congress

