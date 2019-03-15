Former chief secretary Rathna Prabha wants to enter the poll fray

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: “I am interested to serve the people of the state, accordingly I am willing to contest in the parliament election,” said former chief secretary Rathna Prabha, while she hinted that she is yet to decide on which constituency she will be contesting from.

This while there have been speculations that she has been invited by the BJP to join the party. Speaking to The New Indian Express, the retired senior officer said the decision has been taken to serve the state, and for people’s welfare. She then said that so far she has not received any official call from BJP party’s senior leaders, neither from the party president.

Referring to the constituency she would represent, Prabha claimed that she has received many calls from Bangalore, Kolar and Gulbarga — but added that a decision is yet to be taken. She said that she aims to serve the people, and is ready to contest from any constituency.