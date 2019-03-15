Home States Karnataka

Former chief secretary Rathna Prabha wants to enter the poll fray

Rathna Prabha said that so far she has not received any official call from BJP party’s senior leaders, neither from the party president. 

Published: 15th March 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief secretary Rathna Prabha

Former chief secretary Rathna Prabha (File Photo | EPS)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: “I am interested to serve the people of the state, accordingly I am willing to contest in the parliament election,” said former chief secretary Rathna Prabha, while she hinted that she is yet to decide on which constituency she will be contesting from. 

This while there have been speculations that she has been invited by the BJP to join the party. Speaking to The New Indian Express, the retired senior officer said the decision has been taken to serve the state, and for people’s welfare. She then said that so far she has not received any official call from BJP party’s senior leaders, neither from the party president. 

Referring to the constituency she would represent, Prabha claimed that she has received many calls from Bangalore, Kolar and Gulbarga — but added that a decision is yet to be taken. She said that she aims to serve the people, and is ready to contest from any constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rathna Prabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp