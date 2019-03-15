Former Karnataka Minister A Manju to seek supporters’ view before joining BJP

Home States Karnataka

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Amid speculations of joining the BJP, former minister A Manju said he will take an informed decision at an appropriate time. Speaking at a meeting of his supporters in Arkalgud town on Thursday,

Manju said he will tour all the seven assembly segments in the district to seek opinion of his followers before arriving at any decision. 

“I want to contest parliamentary elections from Hassan constituency only to protest the dynastic politics of sitting MP and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. Gowda has declared his grandson Prajwal Revanna as the candidate of Hassan parliamentary constituency,” he said.

The former minister’s supporters who gathered in large numbers in the meeting said they will follow the directions of their leader and will back his decision.

