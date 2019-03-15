Former PM Deve Gowda touches emotional chord at Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s political baptism

Akram Mohammed By

Express News Service

MANDYA: Launching his second grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy as candidate for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming polls, former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Thursday yet again made an emotional pitch. He said Nikhil is entering politics to help his father Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has not been in the pink of health, and also to strengthen the party.

On Wednesday, he had announced that his grandson Prajwal Revanna, who is the son of Public Works Department minister H D Revanna, will be the JD(S) candidate from Hassan constituency.Speaking at a JD(S) party workers’ meeting here on Thursday, Gowda said Nikhil had expressed his desire to enter politics after considering the health of Kumaraswamy.

“When my son had a second open heart surgery, my grandson was in the film industry. Considering the health condition of his father, Nikhil had expressed his desire to help his father and serve the party,” Gowda said.Kumaraswamy, who echoed similar views regarding his son’s entry into politics, said that he was afraid when Nikhil was selected as the candidate to contest from Mandya. “During the previous election, I had to travel and campaign alone. Seeing my situation, Nikhil asked me whether he could campaign in some constituencies on my behalf,” he said.

Gowda, HDK dismiss dynastic politics barb

While these developments have raised allegations of dynastic politics, both the leaders dismissed it at the rally. While Deve Gowda flatly denied the accusation, Kumaraswamy, highlighting the political dynasties in different states, said that a regional party like JD(S) had only survived due to Deve Gowda.

Complaining that some sections of the media was mocking him for shedding tears while announcing Prajwal’s candidature, Deve Gowda said that he had cried due to the affection shown by the grandchildren of those who had first elected him.

“Media friends are mocking me because I shed tears at Hassan. I won’t shed any tears here,” he said.

At the JD(S) workers’ convention, Nikhil Kumar said,“For the affection showered on my father (H D Kumaraswamy) by the people of Mandya, he says that he cannot repay it in seven lifetimes.” On social media campaigns such as #GoBackNikhil launched against him, he said that people of Mandya should decide whether he should go back or march ahead.

BJP to support Sumalatha

The BJP central leadership has decided not to field a candidate in Mandya but back Sumalatha instead. Sumalatha and BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa are scheduled to meet on Friday to give shape to the proposed plan of support.