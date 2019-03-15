Home States Karnataka

Former PM Deve Gowda touches emotional chord at Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s political baptism

Deve Gowda said Nikhil had expressed his desire to enter politics after considering the health of Kumaraswamy.

Published: 15th March 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda addresses a party workers’ meet in Mandya on Thursday as Nikhil looks on.

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda addresses a party workers’ meet in Mandya on Thursday as Nikhil looks on. | Express

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

MANDYA:  Launching his second grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy as candidate for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming polls, former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Thursday yet again made an emotional pitch.  He said Nikhil is entering politics to help his father Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has not been in the pink of health, and also to strengthen the party.

On Wednesday, he had announced that his grandson Prajwal Revanna, who is the son of Public Works Department minister H D Revanna, will be the JD(S) candidate from Hassan constituency.Speaking at a JD(S) party workers’ meeting here on Thursday, Gowda said Nikhil had expressed his desire to enter politics after considering the health of Kumaraswamy.

“When my son had a second open heart surgery, my grandson was in the film industry. Considering the health condition of his father, Nikhil had expressed his desire to help his father and serve the party,” Gowda said.Kumaraswamy, who echoed similar views regarding his son’s entry into politics, said that he was afraid when Nikhil was selected as the candidate to contest from Mandya. “During the previous election, I had to travel and campaign alone. Seeing my situation, Nikhil asked me whether he could campaign in some constituencies on my behalf,” he said. 

Gowda, HDK dismiss dynastic politics barb

While these developments have raised allegations of dynastic politics, both the leaders dismissed it at the rally. While Deve Gowda flatly denied the accusation, Kumaraswamy, highlighting the political dynasties in different states, said that a regional party like JD(S) had only survived due to Deve Gowda.
Complaining that some sections of the media was mocking him for shedding tears while announcing Prajwal’s candidature, Deve Gowda said that he had cried due to the affection shown by the grandchildren of those who had first elected him.

“Media friends are mocking me because I shed tears at Hassan. I won’t shed any tears here,” he said.
At the JD(S) workers’ convention, Nikhil Kumar said,“For the affection showered on my father (H D Kumaraswamy) by the people of Mandya, he says that he cannot repay it in seven lifetimes.” On social media campaigns such as #GoBackNikhil launched against him, he said that people of Mandya should decide whether he should go back or march ahead.

BJP to support Sumalatha 

The BJP central leadership has decided not to field a candidate in Mandya but back Sumalatha instead. Sumalatha and BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa are scheduled to meet on Friday to give shape to the proposed plan of support. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nikhil Kumaraswamy Deve Gowda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp