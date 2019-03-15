Gowda family tears flood social media with jokes and sarcasm

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Mandya’s political drama has hit a new high on social media with star cast — Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Sumalatha Ambreesh — jumping into the poll fray. Trolling by party workers and general public has beaten any Sandalwood potboiler in terms of entertainment as many have pitched in to have their share of fun.

People are showcasing their creative side regarding the electoral drama unfolding in Mandya. Many appear to have beaten top lyricists with their rhymes and the family politics of JD(S) first family is at the core of it. Posts on Facebook and Twitter were event translated into different languages as part of the entertainment.

The poll campaign is hotting up with Sumalatha confirming that she is not going back on contesting the election. Many Whatsapp groups are flooded with posts like “rush to safer places as the tears of Deve Gowda’s family may cause floods in Mandya that was hit by drought for all these years”.

A Twitter handle said, “the place would turn into a river before people go to ballot on the polling day”.

“Don’t cry we understood what you need .. We will give ....,” said a post. Another tweet said: “it will definitely rain in Mandya as the Hassan drama company will shift to Mandya now”.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Siddaraju has charged that the Facebook pages of those supporting Sumalatha and BJP are hacked. “The Facebook accounts of four persons are hacked. We are not scared of it. We will continue with our campaign,” he posted.