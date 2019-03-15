Media should not cross line of control on privacy matters: High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court has said that the media should not cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ while reporting matters related to privacy issues like matrimonial disputes. Elaborating on the duty of the media while restraining a private television channel from broadcasting any programme in relation to the petitioner’s matrimonial dispute, Justice B Veerappa said media attention should be towards exposing corruption, nepotism, law breaking, abuse, arbitrary exercise of power, law and order, economy, health, science and technology—all matters of public interest.

“The ‘Lakshman Rekha’ or ‘line of control’ should be that the publication of comments and information should not invade the privacy of an individual, unless overweighed by bona fide and genuine public interest,” the judge added.

Referring to the purpose of imposing reasonable restriction on the freedom of press, the court said that Right to information has been recognised as a fundamental right and the Right of the Press to furnish the information or facts or opinion should be only to foster public interest and not to encroach upon the privacy of an individual, the court said.

The court further said that when the public has no legal right to impinge upon marital privacy, the press cannot claim a better right to publish in newspaper, magazine or any other media, in exercise of freedom of speech and expression.

Breach of Sec 22(1) punishable with fine

“When a matrimonial case is pending between a couple, the television channel should not have proposed to interfere with their personal life. If any person publishes any matter in contravention of the provisions contained in Section 22 (1) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, shall be punishable with fine,” said the High Court.

ED urges HC not to stay proceedings against DKS

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted the Enforcement Case Investigation Report (ECIR) in relation to the case registered against Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar to the High Court. The case will be heard further on March 18.

State, civil rights ED get HC notice

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued a notice to the state government and the ADGP, civil rights Enforcement Directorate (ED), in response to a public interest litigation petition.

Proceedings against Shashidhar stayed

Justice Aravind Kumar has stayed all proceedings against V Shashidhar, president of Akhila Karnataka Police Mahasangha, after hearing the petition filed by him questioning the FIR registered by Yelahanka police on charges of sedition.