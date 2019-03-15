Home States Karnataka

Poojya Maate Mahadevi lived for Basava and Sharana principles

Poojya Maate Mahadevi, the epitome of Basava principles, was in the forefront of every movement related to the propagation of Basava and Sharana principles.

Devotees pay their last respects to Basava Dharma Peeta head Maate Mahadevi at Rajajinagar in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Devotees pay their last respects to Basava Dharma Peeta head Maate Mahadevi at Rajajinagar in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Pushkar V, EPS)

By S M Jamdar 
Express News Service

Poojya Maate Mahadevi, the epitome of Basava principles, was in the forefront of every movement related to the propagation of Basava and Sharana principles. From 1965 till her last day, she breathed Sharana principles, lived for them, practiced them and did everything in her capacity to advance the cause of Sharanas. A great organiser, she founded and expanded Lingayat Dharma Mahasabha in 1966, besides the Vishwa Kalyana Mission. These two organisations have today spread extensively in the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana. Efforts were also made to establish them in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. 

The youth wing of Basava Dal can only be compared to Rashtriya Swayamsevaka Sangha (RSS) in its numbers, branches, activities and commitment. At a Lingayat function, one cannot miss the disciplined young men and women, distinguished by the triangular saffron-red piece of cloth around their necks. They take up every task necessary for Lingayat public programmes, and played a great role in organising rallies in Karnataka and Maharashtra in the past two years. 

Maate Gangadevi

She took keen interest in these rallies and attended them in the hot sun, despite her ill-health. When she organised a rally in New Delhi, we sent many volunteers to attend it. Although I couldn't make it personally, I w as in touch with Mataji.My first meeting with Mataji was in 1997, when I was entrusted with restoration work at Kudalasangama. Mataji and late Poojya Lingananda Swami had done a great job and were also responsible for creating public awareness on the loss of Kudalasangama Temple complex in the backwaters of Narayanpura Dam.

It led to a huge public protest, and the government appointed the Mudnal Committee to study the issue. The report was accepted by then CM Ramakrishna Hegde, but gathered dust. Later, the Congress government drafted the bill and made it law in 1997. As the government officer mandated with implementing it, I met Mataji at Kudalasangama. There were certain differences in our opinions. She approached court and brought in some stay orders which I was able to get vacated. 

When I wrote articles in newspapers and periodicals, she would read them and call me to appreciate my work.  When the Lingayat agitation started in 2017, she inspired and supported us. Her passing away at this stage is a great blow to the Lingayat movement. It is extremely rare to find a person of that courage and indomitable will. Her contribution to Sharana Sahitya (literature) will be remembered for a long time to come -- despite the minor setback of changing the pen name of Lord Basaveshwara.

Condolences pour in for Maate Mahadevi

Bengaluru: Politicians cutting across party and caste lines expressed condolences over the passing away of prominent Lingayat seer Mate Mahadevi. “The loss of Mate Mahadevi, who promoted Lingayatism for more than five decades, is irreparable for the society,” CM HD Kumaraswamy tweeted.  “Seer Mate Mahadevi had made a mark for herself through social movements and had dedicated her life for the promotion of Basava teaching.

The world has lost a spiritual leader,” G Parameshwara, Deputy Chief Minister said in a statement. Prominent Lingayat leaders like Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Home Minister MB Patil were one of the first few politicians to visit a private hospital where Mate Mahadevi passed away. “Mate Mahadevi who took up sanyasa at a very early age dedicated her life for Sharana Dharma. Her service in promoting its teaching is exemplary,” said ex-CM BS Yeddyurappa in a statement.  

life and times 

  • March 13, 1946

  • Maate Mahadevi born in Salsatti, Chitradurga1965

  • Accepts sainthood from Seer Lingananda Swamy1970

  • Installed as Jagadguru in the Lingayat community, the first time woman to be placed in that position  

  • 1975

  • Establishes Basava Mantap at Rajajinagar in Bengaluru1987

  • Establishes Basava Dharma 

  • Peeta at Kudalasangam1988

  • Starts Sharana Mela, which is still held every year1992

  • Appoints spiritual guru Lingananda Appaji as head of Basava Dharma Peeta1996

  • Succeeds Lingananda Appaji 2017

  • Initiates separate religion status tag to Lingayat community  March 14,  2019

  • Breathes her last

(Former IAS officer S M Jamdar, a Lingayat leader, spoke to Mahesh M Goudar)

Maate Gangadevi Poojya Maate Mahadevi Sharana principles

