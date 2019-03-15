Home States Karnataka

Rebel Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav still waiting to meet Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar

The notice was issued following a complaint by Congress leader Siddaramaiah, seeking that Umesh Jadhav be disqualified.

Published: 15th March 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rebel Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav

Rebel Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Rebel Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav, who quit the Congress to join the BJP, is running around to meet the Speaker to ensure his resignation is accepted, even as his disqualification petition is pending. 

Jadhav, who joined the BJP at Kalaburagi on March 6 at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, received a notice from the Speaker, asking to meet him on March 12. But when he reached, the Speaker was not in his chamber.

The notice was issued following a complaint by Congress leader Siddaramaiah, seeking that Umesh Jadhav be disqualified.  Jadhav sought to meet the Speaker on Wednesday too, but was told that the Speaker was not available.

Jadhav himself is flustered. “I received the letter sent by the Speaker on March 11, and on the same day, I returned from Kalaburagi and went to the Speaker’s office. The speaker was not present, so I waited for about 30 minutes before leaving at 1.30pm. I returned to Vidhana Soudha the next day and again, the Speaker was not there.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umesh Jadhav Ramesh Kumar Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp