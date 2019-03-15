Rebel Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav still waiting to meet Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rebel Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav, who quit the Congress to join the BJP, is running around to meet the Speaker to ensure his resignation is accepted, even as his disqualification petition is pending.

Jadhav, who joined the BJP at Kalaburagi on March 6 at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, received a notice from the Speaker, asking to meet him on March 12. But when he reached, the Speaker was not in his chamber.

The notice was issued following a complaint by Congress leader Siddaramaiah, seeking that Umesh Jadhav be disqualified. Jadhav sought to meet the Speaker on Wednesday too, but was told that the Speaker was not available.

Jadhav himself is flustered. “I received the letter sent by the Speaker on March 11, and on the same day, I returned from Kalaburagi and went to the Speaker’s office. The speaker was not present, so I waited for about 30 minutes before leaving at 1.30pm. I returned to Vidhana Soudha the next day and again, the Speaker was not there.’’