Home States Karnataka

Udupi-Chikmagalur, U-K may be cakewalk for BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JD(S) polled 1.33 lakh, Congress candidate Prashanth Deshpande, son of minister R V Deshpande, polled about 4 lakh plus votes.

Published: 15th March 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the Congress giving away two coastal Lok Sabha constituencies — Uttara Kannada and Udupi-Chikmagalur — to the JD(S), as part of the seat-sharing deal, the big question is: Is the alliance handing the seats to the BJP on a platter? Statistics reveal that the JD(S) has negligible presence in these constituencies, where the BJP is a strong force. The Uttara Kannada MP is Anant Kumar Hegde, and Udupi-Chikmagalur MP is Shobha Karandlaje.   

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JD(S) polled 1.33 lakh, Congress candidate Prashanth Deshpande, son of minister R V Deshpande, polled about 4 lakh plus votes. BJP candidate Anant Kumar Hegde polled 5.46 lakh votes. Hegde’s winning margin of 1.4 lakh votes was higher than the JD(S) total tally of 1.33 lakh votes.  The only way the JD(S) can win is if there is a complete vote transfer from Congress to Janata Dal. JD(S) man Anand Asnotikar, who lost in Karwar, said the JD(S) can win only if the Congress and JD(S) work unitedly.   

In Udupi-Chikmagalur, Congress polled about 4 lakh votes and JD(S) about 1.44 lakh votes, but together, they still got less than the 5.81 lakh votes polled by BJP.Political analyst B S Murthy said, “In the case of Udupi-Chikmagalur, there is very little JD(S) presence in the four constituencies of Udupi, Kaup, Karkala and Kundapura, and any contest is possible only if the Congress is able to transfer 90 per cent of its votes to the JD(S).

The coalition has a greater vote share in Mudigere, Sringeri, Tarikere and Chikmagalur. The possibility of a coalition candidate winning is remote if the vote transfer fails. In Uttara Kannada, JD(S), which polled only 1.33 lakh votes, has to get an additional 4 lakh votes from the Congress.” Former minister M Raghupathy said, “For the JD(S), winning these seats will be difficult.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Udupi Chikmagalur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp