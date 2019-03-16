Dried-up Tungabhadra leaves Haveri parched

Home States Karnataka

The river is the main source of water supply to Haveri, Ranebennur and Byadgi towns and most villages in these taluks.

Published: 16th March 2019

By Gangadhar Hugar
Express News Service

HAVERI: The drying up of Tungabhadra river has left the entire Haveri district gripped in severe water crisis. The river is the main source of water supply to Haveri, Ranebennur and Byadgi towns and most villages in these taluks.

The Zilla Panchayat has identified 164 villages which have been hit by drinking water crisis, of which 54 fall in Hirekerur taluk while 28 and 20 villages are located in Byadgi and Haveri taluks, respectively. These villages are facing acute shortage of drinking water. 

Taking cognisance of the lack of Tungabhadra water flow, Deputy Commissioner Krishna Baipai has appealed to Belagavi Regional Commissioner to arrange for release of 0.269 tmcft water from Bhadra Dam at Gajanur in Shivamogga 

