Fake complaints flood Election Commission’s app

Authorities have warned about taking action against such complainants, including blocking people from using the app.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cVIGIL mobile app developed to report model code of conduct (MCC) violations cases has been getting more false complaints than genuine ones, revealed Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar. 

Now, authorities have warned about taking action against such complainants, including blocking people from using the app. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kumar said the app had been developed to help citizens report violations to the election commission. 

According to Kumar, they have received 186 complaints since March 10. “Of these, 111 are false complaints, and some are not even complaints. Only 45 are real complaints have been made, based on which action has been initiated’’. 

He appealed to the public to be more responsible while using the app. “If they find any neta or party worker distributing household items, liquor or any other gifts, or even using muscle power to influence voters, then such complaints can be lodged on the spot on the app. The app, which is GPS-enabled, will send the location details to our officials. The public can also lodge complaints without disclosing their identities,’’ he said.  So far, they have received 29,589 complaint calls, of which 28,880 have been addressed.

NOTICED AN ELECTION RELATED VIOLATION?

Dial 1950 

Download cVIGIL app, information can be uploaded, including photos and videos. 

Follow @ceo_karnataka on Twitter or Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka on Facebook 

