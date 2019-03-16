Home States Karnataka

Fire on Ocean research Vessel off Karnataka coast; ICG's swift action saves lives

The vessel belongs to an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Of the 16 scientists onboard, three were women, he said.

Published: 16th March 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Research vessel Sagar Sampada catches fire midsea. (Photo: EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: In a major search and rescue (SAR) operation, Indian Coast Guard, Karnataka saved an Ocean Research Vessel, Sagar Sampada after a fire was reported in the vessel at mid-sea on Friday night. Though the ship has suffered damage, all the 46 crew members have reached New Mangalore Port safely on Saturday.

Sagar Sampada, the marine life research vessel, with a crew of 30 and a team of 16 scientists was sailing 40 nautical miles off Mangaluru coast when she made the distress call to Indian Coast Guard about the fire aboard. She was sailing back to her home port at Kochi.

“We received the distress message at our Ops Room at about 10 pm and on receipt of the information, Coast Guard District Headquarters – 3 diverted Indian Coast Guard Ship, Vikram based at New Mangalore Port on her usual patrol trip as well as ICGS Sujay, Paradip port based coast vessel on patrol of Karnataka coast to render SAR”, said Coast Guard Commander, DIG S S Dasila.

Coast Guard Mangaluru renders assistance to douse fire. (Photo: EPS)

Both the ships reached the site of the incident at 12.10 am of Saturday and commenced fire fighting operations. The boarding parties from both the ships, equipped with fire fighting and damage control equipment embarked Sagar Sampada.

Simultaneously ICGS Vikram effected boundary cooling on the affected vessel from forward portion using external fire fighting equipment. The joint fire-fighting team equipped with protective gears and breathing apparatus self-contained compressed air sets and thermal imaging cameras entered the accommodation areas, where the fire was reported and controlled the fire. Water jet also injected through vessel's side port hole to the affected compartment to douse the fire, Dasila, explaining the fire fighting, told media persons.

After successfully dousing the fire, the inflicted vessel was escorted to New Mangalore Port and berthed safely. The vessel and crew including scientists are safe and stable, Dasila said. The commander along with medical team visited the ship and interacted with the crew members and scientists. He said that Coast Guard is ready to handle any emerging situations out at sea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marine research vessel fire Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp