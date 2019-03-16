Kacheguda-Mysuru train suffers engine failure

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kacheguda-Mysuru Superfast Express, which had nearly 1,800 passengers on board, suffered a rare engine failure in the early hours of Friday when passing through Dharmavaram-Yelahanka section of the Bengaluru Railway Division. The loco-pilot steered the train to the nearest railway station, ensuring both passengers and rail property were not affected in any way.

The train, which suffered a nearly three-hour delay also delayed the Rajdhani Express and Udyan Express which runs along the same route.

According to a top railway source, the 24-coach train which departed at 7.05 pm from Kacheguda, was on way to Hindupur railway station where it had a scheduled stoppage. "As the train neared Malugur railway station at 3.48 am, the clutch cable in the engine gave way. This happens very rarely, something we call as a freak failure," he said.

Unlike a few trains with two engines, the Kacheguda Express has only a single engine. The Loco-pilot made an assessment that it could not be set right immediately and steered the train carefully to Hindupur railway station, located 8 km away. "A relief engine was brought to Hindupur and the damaged engine was replaced with it. There was no major risk taken as trains can run safely when this cable is damaged. However, the diesel in the train gets exhausted very quickly and so trains would end up stopping midway on the tracks," the source said.

Since the Dharmavaram-Yelahanka section has only a single track upto Bengaluru and runs only on diesel upto KSR railway station, the decision to replace the engine was taken. "The Udyan entering the city from Mumbai and the Rajdhani arriving from New Delhi were rerouted on the railway loop line. They were forced to run at 15 km/hr along this stretch and so their journey was delayed by nearly 15 minutes," another official said.

Varshini, a passenger on board the AC coach said, "The train stopped at Hindupur for very long. However, since most on board the train were asleep, no problem was suspected." The train reached KSR railway station at 9.10 am instead of the scheduled 6.30 am timing.