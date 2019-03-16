Home States Karnataka

Pro, anti-Muniyappa teams camp in New Delhi

For the first time in his long political career, senior Congress leader and former Union minister KH Muniyappa is running into opposition from within his own party. 

Published: 16th March 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister KH Muniyappa

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister KH Muniyappa (File Photo | EPS)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: For the first time in his long political career, senior Congress leader and former Union minister KH Muniyappa is running into opposition from within his own party. A group of MLAs from Kolar district, led by Speaker Ramesh Kumar, is asking the party high command not to field the seven-term MP, while another group of legislators from Congress and JD(S), led by Deputy Speaker J Krishna Reddy, is demanding the Congress ticket for the senior parliamentarian.  Both groups are camping in Delhi.

The differences among senior leaders have not reached high command. However, sources told TNIE that the high command has decided to douse the opposition in Delhi itself, and in the next two days, pave the way for Muniyappa to enter the fray for the eighth time.

According to sources, a team of legislators, including Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar, S N Narayanaswamy (Bangarpet), V Muniyappa (Sidlaghatta), Nagesh (Mulbagal) and Independent candidate who won with Congress support, MLC Nazeer and former MLA Kothur Manjunath met a few leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mukul Wasnik. They are likely to meet state in-charge K C Venugopal late on Friday night, explain the situation and appeal for a replacement for K H Muniyappa.

They reportedly told the high command that Kolar parliamentary segment, which consists of eight assembly segments, is a Congress fortress, and leader of the opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge would be a better alternative to Mahadevappa.

The pro team

The other group, comprising Deputy Assembly Speaker J Krishna Reddy, KGF MLA and Muniyappa’s daughter Roopakala Shashidhar, Malur MLA K Y Nanje Gowda, former minister Nissar Ahmed, senior Congress leaders Bise Gowda, Ram Prasad and Anand Reddy met  Venugopal in the morning and said that Muniyappa is the only candidate who can win from Kolar.

A senior Congress leader, who is camping in New Delhi, told TNIE that there were differences among the leaders for almost a year but no one had thought that the issue would reach the high command. 

Middle Path 

District Congress president Chandra Reddy, who was in New Delhi, said he does not identify with either of the groups, and returned to Kolar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Delhi KH Muniyappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp