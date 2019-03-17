Fake PU II Kannada paper sparks panic

Home States Karnataka

According to a source, the strongroom where question papers were kept was opened at 3 am for verification. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Circulation of fake images of the Kannada question paper on social media sent officials of the state department of pre-university education into a tizzy just a few hours before the PU II examination on Saturday.

Around 12 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, officials concerned got a call from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) which informed them about some Kannada question paper images being circulated on social media. 

“CCB official informed us that some question paper images were being circulated on social media, and it could be the leaked copy of Kannada question paper exam of which was scheduled on Saturday. We immediately verified the images with the original papers and found that they were fake,” said PC Jaffer, director, department of PUE. 

