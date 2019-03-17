Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Fed up with booze parties, Belagavi village wants to ban sale of alcohol

There was a spike in the sale of illegal liquor, and alcoholics began creating a nuisance.

Villagers of Rakkaskoppa discussing a ban on consumption of alcohol.

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The lush, green village of Rakkaskoppa wants to reclaim its peace. This attractive picnic spot, 22km from Belagavi city, has of late turned into a weekend den of alcoholics. Upset with this menace, the villagers are campaigning to have the sale and consumption of liquor banned in the village.

With 200 houses and a population of 1,200, this village is known not only for its greenery but also for the Rakkaskoppa reservoir, which supplies drinking water to a major part of Belagavi. A rush of locals to this spot on weekends boosted local business. However, the situation changed with the arrival of outsiders, who changed the picnic atmosphere.

There was a spike in the sale of illegal liquor, and alcoholics began creating a nuisance. Their booze parties and loud quarrels have kept locals and others away from the scenic spots for some time now. Many involved in the supply of illicit liquor have colluded with local shop owners to make it available locally. GP member Shivaji Kangralkar said, “Our village, known for its natural greenery and surroundings, attracted people for many decades. We don’t have objections to visitors, but alcoholics have turned it into their weekend joint.”

“ To earn some quick bucks, locals are also getting involved in the sale of illicit liquor in shops, which encourages youngsters to come here regularly,” Kangralkar said.Many from the neighbouring areas of Tudaye, Saroli, Yalebail, Dhekoli and other villages also come here to consume alcohol. The menace has also turned several local youth into addicts, besides creating a nuisance for families, who cannot move around the village freely. Renuka Nemani Motar, president of Bijagarni Gram Panchayat which includes Rakkaskoppa, is keen to get the sale and consumption of liquor banned in the village. 

Recalling the clashes that took place due to the menace of boozers, she said she held a meeting with local leaders and youth who are keen on banning the sale of liquor. Citing the case of Surla village on the Goa border, where the sale and consumption of liquor was banned recently due to the menace of alcoholics, she said she would bring a resolution to this effect in the local GP, and get it passed soon after the Lok Sabha election.  

