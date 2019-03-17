Karnataka Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh says support to Sumalatha will cost Congress in Mysuru

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: Even before the full list of candidates are out, the electoral pitch seems to have turned murky for the coalition partners, at least in two important seats — Mandya, where Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar is contesting the Lok Sabha poll, and Mysuru which is former CM Siddaramaiah’s home turf. On Saturday, Tourism minister Sa Ra Mahesh of JD(S) took objection to Congress workers joining Sumalatha Ambareesh’s road shows in Mandya and throwing their weight behind her.

He warned the Congress that such an approach towards the JD(S) candidate in Mandya will have serious implications in Mysuru where Congress is contesting. Asking senior Congress leaders to strictly warn their cadres, he said the partymen should set aside their personal agenda and work unitedly for the success of the coalition candidates.

Referring to the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, Mahesh alleged that the Congress workers have begun siding with another aspirant soon after Nikhil Kumar’s candidature was announced. “Betraying coalition candidates is nothing less than cheating one’s own parents. We will respect you only as much as you show us love,” he added.

Alleging Sumalatha has been forced to contest the Parliament election, he felt that she should have supported Nikhil knowing that her son Abhishek and Nikhil are close friends. However, unmoved by the JD(S)’ pressure tactics on Congress to stop its workers from campaigning for her, Sumalatha asked why the JD(S) seems scared.

The multilingual actress, who was campaigning in K R Nagar taluk which falls in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, on Saturday, said, “I am yet to fathom why the JD(S) fears me. I don’t know why JD(S) leaders are warning the Congress workers when everything is with them”. She pointed out that JD(S) has eight sitting MLAs, three minister and also Legislative Council members from Mandya district.Sumalatha was given a rousing reception when she started her road show from Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Circle in the town. She visited Kapadi temple, Chunchanakatte, Hunasamma temple and other places.Interestingly, K R Nagar assembly constituency is represented by minister Sa Ra Mahesh.

‘We are friends, but not in politics’

Sumalatha Ambareesh's son Abhishek, who had joined her in the campaign, said he and JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumara are good friends, but they have different political identities.

Abhishekh drew crowds of youths and women during the campaign. He also posed for selfies and sought people’s support for his mother to fulfill the dreams of his father Ambareesh for the development of Mandya constituency.