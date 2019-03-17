Solve our issues, Karnataka Congress MLAs tell CM Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress MLAs from the Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday urged former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah to convene a meeting with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to discuss concerns over development works in their assembly segments.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement between the coalition partners, Bangalore North LS seat has been given to JD(S), and support from Congress MLAs is crucial for the JD(S) candidate. With former PM H D Deve Gowda considering contesting from either Bangalore North or Tumakuru, Congress MLAs seem to be exerting pressure to address their concerns before they start working for the alliance partners.

Sources said during their meeting with Siddaramaiah, MLAs ST Somashekhar, Byrathi Basavaraj and Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy have assured him they will work for the JD(S) candidate, but want their concerns to be addressed.

“We have all fought against the JD(S) in the assembly elections, but the constituency has been given to them. The party workers are upset. However, as directed by the party, all leaders will work for JD(S) candidates,” the MLAs told the former CM.

“We have several concerns in our constituencies, the CM and the DyCM should convene a meeting to discuss these,” they said. Sources said the meeting is likely to be held with the Congress MLAs in next two-three days.