Congress leader A Manju switches sides

Published: 18th March 2019 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 12:26 AM

A Manju decided to join the BJP before announcing his candidature for Hassan MP constituency. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Senior Congress leader and Former Minister, A Manju, has joined the BJP at Party office in the presence of Hassan BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda on Sunday.  A Manju has joined the party and took membership by giving a missed call to the membership cell.

A Manju became a member ahead of the BJP's announcement of the list of candidates on Monday. He decided to join the BJP before announcing his candidature for Hassan MP constituency. 

Speaking on the occasion A Manju said that he joined the party by admitting to its principles. He said that he sent the resignation letter to KPCC chief Dinesh Gundurao also. The Congress party will be uprooted if the coalition government continues, he said. 

To a question, A Manju said that he joined BJP  as a party worker and put sincere efforts to further strengthen the party in the home turf of JDS Supremo HD Devegowda. 

He said he is not new to BJP as Hassan district had witnessed four BJP MLAs including him in 1999 assembly elections. Hundreds of Congress workers also will join the BJP in the party rally organized in Bengaluru soon he added.

Hassan BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda welcomed A Manju by giving him the party flag. Interestingly District BJP President Yoga Ramesh was not present.

