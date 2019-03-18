Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda likely to contest from Tumkur Lok Sabha seat

Tumakuru Rural JD(S) MLA D C Gowrishankar even threw parties for his supporters on Sunday night in the expectation that Deve Gowda will be contesting from Tumkur.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Deve_Gowda

Former PM and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda (File | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With the Congress clearing the way in Tumkur under the seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming general election, and Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency looking dicey, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda is expected to contest from here. The party leaders and the cadre are gung-ho about this and have even begun making preparation.

In Tumakuru Rural Assembly constituency, local leaders have already started campaigning that Deve Gowda is most likely to contest from Tumakuru. “We have brought pressure on Deve Gowda to contest from here and he will win with a thumping majority”, former MLA H Ningappa told to reporters at a press conference on Sunday.

Tumakuru Rural JD(S) MLA D C Gowrishankar even threw parties for his supporters on Sunday night in the expectation that Deve Gowda will be contesting from Tumkur.
Former minister B Satyanarayana told Express that he too is hopeful of Gowda picking Tumkur Lok Sabha seat as it will help the party get the votes of all people, irrespective of caste, religion and party inclination.

A meeting of senior Congress and JD(S) leaders was held in Bengaluru on Sunday to discuss Gowda’s contest. However, coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah was not present, sources said. As Bangalore North LS seat is mostly urban voters and since JD(S) does not have much base there, the JD(S) leadership including Gowda wants to play it safe, the source said. 
“If Hassan is going to be tough for Prajwal, with A Manju joining the BJP on Sunday, Gowda may shift him to Tumakuru and himself contest from Hassan,” a former JD(S) MLA hinted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deve Gowda Tumakuru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp