D K Shivakumar to campaign for Congress-JD(S) candidate Madhu Bangarappa in Shikaripura
It is to be seen if Shivakumar will be successful in snatching Shivamogga from the BJP fold. “I need the help of Shivakumar as the Congress is a big family.
Published: 18th March 2019 07:07 AM | Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:07 AM | A+A A-
SHIVAMOGGA: Senior Congress leader and ‘troubleshooter’ D K Shivakumar will launch the campaign for Congress-JD(S) candidate Madhu Bangarappa in Shikaripura, the hometown of B S Yeddyurappa, this week.
