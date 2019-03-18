D K Shivakumar to campaign for Congress-JD(S) candidate Madhu Bangarappa in Shikaripura

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior Congress leader and ‘troubleshooter’ D K Shivakumar will launch the campaign for Congress-JD(S) candidate Madhu Bangarappa in Shikaripura, the hometown of B S Yeddyurappa, this week.

It is to be seen if Shivakumar will be successful in snatching Shivamogga from the BJP fold. “I need the help of Shivakumar as the Congress is a big family. I lost my father. Shivakumar is like my father. Shivakumar assured of helping me in Shivamogga,” Madhu said.