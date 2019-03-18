Former Karnataka Congress leader A Manju joins BJP

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Former minister A Manju joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Hassan BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda on Sunday. Manju hurriedly took the membership as the BJP high command is likely to announce the list of candidates on Monday. He decided to join the BJP before announcing his candidature for Hassan MP constituency.

Manju said that he joined the party for the sake of principles, and he had already sent his resignation letter to KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao. “The Congress party will get uprooted if the coalition government continues in the state,” he said.

To a question, he said that he joined BJP as a party worker. “I will make sincere efforts to further strengthen BJP in the home turf of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda,” he added. He said that he was not new to BJP as Hassan district had witnessed four BJP MLAs, including him.