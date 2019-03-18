Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Residents block water board official’s vehicle for over an hour in Vijayapura 

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Exasperated at not getting drinking water for a week, residents of  Venkateshwara Nagar in Vijayapura city on Sunday blocked the vehicle of a water board official for nearly one-and-a-half hours. 
The official had come to Venkateshwara Nagar to inspect the 24X7 water line works, which is being connected under the Amruth Project to all the colonies of the city by the Vijayapura City Corporation (VCC).

Losing their cool at the official for not responding to their complaints, the residents surrounded his vehicle and staged a protest. Rajesh Katti, a resident, said, “Almost two weeks ago, we got drinking water supply 24X7 for nearly five-days without interruption. Then the authorities started supplying water once in two days and then for a week, we have not got a single drop. We are now dependent on drinking water suppliers.”

“We were forced to block the vehicle in order to get a proper answer. Whenever we try to put forth our drinking water grievances before the authorities concerned, they either give us evasive answers or hand out other numbers for us to contact,” said Rajesh. After nearly one-and-a-half hours, the people allowed the vehicle to leave after the official assured them of addressing the issue.

