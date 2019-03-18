Home States Karnataka

Udupi’s booth-level officials get eco-friendly bags

The Udupi district administration is once again leaving no stone unturned to make the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls an eco-friendly affair. 

Published: 18th March 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: The Udupi district administration is once again leaving no stone unturned to make the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls an eco-friendly affair. 

As part of its efforts to this end, it has distributed cloth bags to booth-level officials to carry election-related materials with them. 

Official sources told The New Indian Express that eco-friendly cloth bags were distributed to BLOs during the last state assembly election too. Following a positive response, the district Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee decided to use cloth bags in the upcoming parliamentary elections. 

“Those who are associated with the SLRM in Udupi and Vandse were actively looking at options to make a difference, and the idea of distributing the cloth bags struck them during the last state assembly election. We received positive feedback from the users, so we are going ahead with it,” an official in the DC’s office said.

The bags were distributed to 1,150 people deputed for election duties.  Udupi ZP CEO and Udupi district SVEEP committee president Sindhu B Rupesh told TNIE that the Election Commission of India’s logo, which symbolises people without barriers of caste, education and economics, has been printed on these cloth bags along with the voter toll free helpline number 1950. ‘

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Udupi eco friendly bags

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp