Udupi’s booth-level officials get eco-friendly bags

Express News Service

UDUPI: The Udupi district administration is once again leaving no stone unturned to make the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls an eco-friendly affair.

As part of its efforts to this end, it has distributed cloth bags to booth-level officials to carry election-related materials with them.

Official sources told The New Indian Express that eco-friendly cloth bags were distributed to BLOs during the last state assembly election too. Following a positive response, the district Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee decided to use cloth bags in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“Those who are associated with the SLRM in Udupi and Vandse were actively looking at options to make a difference, and the idea of distributing the cloth bags struck them during the last state assembly election. We received positive feedback from the users, so we are going ahead with it,” an official in the DC’s office said.

The bags were distributed to 1,150 people deputed for election duties. Udupi ZP CEO and Udupi district SVEEP committee president Sindhu B Rupesh told TNIE that the Election Commission of India’s logo, which symbolises people without barriers of caste, education and economics, has been printed on these cloth bags along with the voter toll free helpline number 1950. ‘