Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav's resignation not yet accepted, says Karnataka assembly speaker

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: The resignation of Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav, who joined the BJP recently in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, is yet to be accepted. Though Jadhav submitted his resignation to the Assembly speaker, it has not been accepted so far as the complaint lodged by Congress Legislature Party is yet to be disposed off, said Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

Speaking to TNIE, Kumar said that it was brought to his attention that on Tuesday, Jadhav had also filed an affidavit with his office and that he would go through the same.

"The Legislature Party has lodged a complaint against their member, in this connection, a notice has been given to Jadhav seeking an explanation. He has also replied to the same and a decision is yet to be taken and is pending," Kumar said.

"I have to look into the explanation as well as the affidavit filed on Tuesday before announcing my decision and it would take another two days as I have to take legal opinion. This is an important development and has not happened anywhere after the tenth schedule and as it is a first-of-its-kind, it will no doubt set a precedent for people who come later. The decision cannot be taken in a hurry," Kumar said.

The Speaker said that while individuals are interested in their own matters, parties may be interested in their internal matter, but he is only interested in the provisions of the constitution and provisions of law and upholding the dignity of public life.

"There is no interest of holding up the resignation and no one can influence my decision. As it is a first, the decision has to be a cautious one," he said.

Replying to a question on whether he was facing pressure from either side, Ramesh Kumar said that even Jadhav had visited his office but had refrained from putting any pressure on him. On the morning of March 4th, Jadhav reached the residence of Speaker Ramesh Kumar and submitted his resignation. He went on to join the BJP in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.