Deputy CM Parameshwara keen to keep Tumkur with Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara still seems to be keen on retaining Tumkur Lok Sabha seat. As part of its seat-sharing arrangement, the seat has been given to the coalition partner JD(S) though it is currently held by a Congress MP.

“I have discussed it with senior leaders in our party and also requested H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. They have responded positively. Let us wait for the decision. However, if Deve Gowda decides to contest (from Tumakuru) we will welcome it,” he said.

He said Congress is in a position to win the LS seat and it was also decided that all 10 LS seats that are currently held by the party MPs will be retained with Congress. “We have to continue the coalition and have to make honest efforts to win the seats. Seats that can be won easily have to be distributed cleverly,” he said.

Congress gave up Tumakuru, Bangalore North and six other seats to JD(S), which was initially demanding 12 seats, including some held by Congress. The regional party was also demanding Mysuru. However, Congress managed to retain Siddaramaiah’s home district. Deve Gowda is said to be considering contesting from either Bangalore North or Tumkur after he handed over Hassan to his grandson Prajwal Revanna. However, Gowda is yet to make the announcement.