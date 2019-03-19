HD Kumaraswamy and family seek blessings of Sringeri deity Sharadamba

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Deve Gowda’s family seems to be perturbed after “discontent” within the party. What came as a shocker was actor Sumalatha Ambareesh and “turncoat” A Manju declaring that they will contest from Mandya and Hassan respectively against Gowda’s third-generation descendants Nikhil and Prajwal.

Anitha Kumaraswamy and her son Nikhil have been visiting temples in Mandya and Mysuru to seek divine intervention to ensure victory for her son. On Monday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, wife Anitha and Mandya Lok Sabha candidate Nikhil visited Sringeri Sharadamaba temple.

Before going to Sringeri, Kumaraswamy spoke to reporters. He said that to win the battle of votes, the blessings of Sringeri deity Sharadamba was necessary. “We have come to pray for the victory of candidates in all the 28 constituencies. Our family has always reposed faith in the divine power of Sharadamba,” he said.

