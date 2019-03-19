‘Ineffective’ checking of vehicles at checkposts in Karnataka

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Even though the Election Commission has enforced the model code of conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, checkposts set up for this purpose seem to be ineffective.

According to commuters, though the district administration and the police have set up checkposts, the vehicles are not checked thoroughly.

The district administration has set up 27 check posts at various entry points manned by police personnel.

Flying squads also number more than 80 members.

After reports of alleged ineffective checking of vehicles at check posts, The New Indian Express visited one on the Shivamogga-Honnalli Road.

It was found that though many cars were checked, the dashboards in many of them were left untouched. Buses and trucks passed by without any checking. Commuters say though cars are stopped at some checkposts, buses are not checked. Even though the boot of the car is searched besides bags kept in the car, the personnel do not bother to check the dashboards where huge space is available to keep valuables. A traveller said his car trunk was checked but not the dashboard.

Deputy Commissioner K A Dayanand said he will ask the personnel at the checkposts to check vehicles thoroughly.